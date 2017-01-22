Universidad de Atacama presenta importante avance en obras de limpieza y despeje

Hasta el momento se logró retirar y limpiar la mayor parte del lodo de sus dependencias y la próxima semana se espera llegar al cien por ciento de la habilitación del alcantarillado. Los esfuerzos de las autoridades universitarias apuntan a lograr la reanudación de las clases el lunes 11 de mayo de 2015.

Cerca de 40 mil metros cúbicos de lodo y escombros se han retirado ya desde las Áreas Norte y Sur de la Universidad de Atacama gracias a un intenso plan de despeje y reanudación de actividades universitarias que la Rectoría de esta casa de estudios superiores emprendió inmediatamente después de ocurrida la catástrofe del 25 de marzo en la región, evento que dejó en aquel entonces el noventa por ciento de las dependencias universitarias anegadas.

El Director de Extensión y Comunicaciones de la Universidad de Atacama, Rafael Figueroa, explicó que una primera de este plan consistió el despeje masivo del lodo presente en los accesos principales de la universidad con uso de maquinaria pesada y retroexcavadoras. Posteriormente se logró avanzar a los accesos y pasillos interiores, desde los cuales mediante maquinarias de menor tamaño y cuadrillas especializadas se logró el retiro del lodo y agua, llegando así a las dependencias interiores tales como oficinas y laboratorios.

Las autoridades universitarias informaron que fueron aproximadamente 31 mil metros cúbicos de lodo los que se retiraron de las dependencias externas (calles, pasillos y áreas verdes), mientras que ocho mil metros cúbicos se logró sacar desde el interior de la infraestructura más afectada, tales como Biblioteca, Complejo Tecnológico de Aprendizaje (CTA), Gimnasio Nelson Maya, Oficinas de Bienestar Estudiantil y DECRU, Edificio Metalurgia, Departamento de Finanzas y FSCU, Secretaría de Estudios, entre otras.

Figueroa destacó que el Área Sur se encuentra completamente despejada, así como la mayoría de las oficinas, salas de clases, accesos vehiculares y peatonales del Área Norte, sectores que han sido además lavados con uso de hidrolavadoras por las cuadrillas de limpieza contratadas para ello. Añadió que actualmente está restablecido el sistema eléctrico y de agua potable, mientras que la red de alcantarillado se encuentra operativa en un 60 por ciento, esperándose que la próxima semana quede habilitado en un cien por ciento, tras el trabajo que realizará la empresa Aguas Chañar.

Retorno a clases

En vista de estos avances, la Rectoría anticipó que se espera poder retornar a clases el día lunes 11 de mayo de 2015, dado que desde el lunes 20 de abril se inició una reanudación paulatina de las actividades administrativas y académicas que garanticen la operacionalización y funcionamiento de todos los servicios institucionales para la fecha indicada.

Las autoridades universitarias añadieron que el costo de estos trabajos masivos de despeje, limpieza y reposición de las dependencias afectadas ya supera los 1.600 millones de pesos, razón por la cual expresaron que se requerirá no sólo del apoyo comprometido por el Gobierno, sino también de todas instituciones, empresas y ex alumnos que quieran solidarizar con la situación que afecta a este plantel educativo, a través de la Cuenta Corriente del Banco de Crédito e Inversiones No. 14086794.