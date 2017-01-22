Vecinos de Alto Hospicio junto a autoridades regionales inspeccionaron relleno sanitario El Boro

La comunidad de Alto Hospicio, a través de sus dirigentes vecinales, y el Gobierno Regional representado por la Seremi de Salud, Patricia Ramírez, y el Seremi de Medio Ambiente, Patricio Villablanca, recorrieron el relleno sanitario de El Boro junto al alcalde (s) de Iquique, Marcos Pérez, funcionarios del municipio de Alto Hospicio y consejeros regionales, quienes en el marco de la Comisión de Medio Ambiente fiscalizaron el uso de maquinarias compradas con financiamiento del Fondo Nacional de Desarrollo Regional (FNDR).
La visita al lugar obedece al compromiso del Gobierno Regional por tener acciones concretas que vayan en beneficio de todos los habitantes de la región, realizando un trabajo intersectorial que involucre la participación de la comunidad y los distintos estamentos comunales.
Residuos voluminosos
Durante el recorrido y ante la necesidad de los vecinos por un mejor manejo del relleno sanitario de parte de la Municipalidad de Iquique, la Seremi de Salud instruyó al gobierno comunal iquiqueño disponer en el recinto un lugar de acopio de residuos voluminosos que no afecte la operatividad del lugar.
“Esta medida que instruimos es de forma temporal hasta que el municipio adquiera una máquina trituradora para dar así total cumplimiento a la normativa sanitaria”, explicó Patricia Ramírez, quien agregó que “actualmente no se están recibiendo residuos voluminosos como mesas o sillones y eso ha generado microbasurales en distintos sectores de Alto Hospicio e Iquique, afectando directamente a las comunidades de este sector”.
Del mismo modo, la seremi valoró “la labor activa que están realizando los dirigentes vecinales de Alto Hospicio, que se preocupan por los temas de sus barrios y buscan soluciones concretas”.
Por su parte, el Seremi del Medio Ambiente, Patricio Villablanca, indicó durante la jornada de diálogo con los pobladores, los pasos y acciones que se han venido ejecutando para el cierre definitivo de El Boro. Al mismo tiempo, informó de las resoluciones y el marco legal que acompaña este proceso.
