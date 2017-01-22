Zona Franca de Iquique realizará este jueves pruebas en sistema de sirenas durante 30 minutos

En el marco del plan de prevención y seguridad que impulsa Zofri S.A, este jueves 16 de abril a partir de las 15:30 y hasta las 16:00 horas, se realizarán pruebas sonoras al sistema de sirenas de emergencia que están instaladas en dependencias del recinto franco de Iquique.
Es la activación de las cuatro sirenas que están dispuestas en puntos estratégicos de Zofri y que tiene por objetivo verificar su correcto funcionamiento así como su traspaso definitivo a ONEMI, entidad encargada de activar todas las alarmas de la ciudad.
La prueba de este jueves, ejercicio que tendrá una duración aproximada de 30 minutos, será la segunda de tres definidas para el 2015, siendo la próxima en octubre. El ejercicio de este jueves ha sido coordinado con ONEMI de Tarapacá y organismos técnicos.
Inversión en prevención
Es relevante señalar que Zofri S.A. está realizando una importante inversión en materia preventiva. Entre los proyectos a materializar se destaca las instalación de 151 paneles solares para iluminación autosustentable en los Recintos Amurallados I y II; 93 tachas solares para una mejor demarcación de las vías de evacuación en piso desde Mall Zofri hasta las puertas periféricas del Recinto Amurallado.
Asimismo se contempla la disposición de ocho balizas en las puertas 2, 3, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13 y 14; además de tres grupos electrógenos para iluminación de emergencia en puertas 10 y 12 del Recinto Amurallado y en Mall Zofri.
De forma paralela se trabajará en la reposición definitiva de los cielos afectados por el terremoto en las etapas II y III de Mall Zofri, así como se colocarán 60 nuevas estructuras de red húmeda en el Centro Logístico Zofri (CLZ). En total, la inversión para estos proyectos supera el millón de dólares.
